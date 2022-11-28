The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has described the seven years of the All Progressives Congress as disastrous

In a move, the presidential campaign teams of the PDP have called on Nigerians not to be distracted by Bola Tinubu's promises but rather focus on the APC's failure and vote for the PDP in 2023

Atiku's camp is of the opinion that a vote for Tinubu in the forthcoming polls is a move by the ruling party to take the nation backward

The Presidential Campaign teams of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, November 27, lashed out at the All Progressives Congress, (APC)'s, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over alleged lack of capacity to lead the country.

The Atiku-Okowa campaign urged Nigerians to see through the desperate attempt by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to divert attention from his party’s seven disastrous years at the helm of affairs, Vanguard reported.

Atiku's camp has urged Nigerians again, not to vote for Tinubu in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Atiku camps urged Nigerians to vote for PDP and not Tinubu, APC

Spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbodiyan, in a telephone chat with the newspaper in Abuja, said,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Tinubu, who was obviously embarrassed by the disastrous outing of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration over the past seven years, was looking for ways to divert the attention of Nigerians by taking a dig at the PDP and Atiku.

“It is instructive for Tinubu to know that Nigerians are desirous of returning to those 16 years with improvements from our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as life was far better to the misrule which Asiwaju and his co-travellers imposed on Nigerians just because of his life ambition."

The PDP campaign spokesman noted that Nigerians, who were today suffering from the misrule of the APC, were praying for February 2023 to come quickly for them to vote the APC out and return the PDP to power in order to secure the future of generations yet unborn.

2023 Election: Atiku congratulates Davido's uncle as PDP crisis continues, tells Nigerians what to Expect

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed his hope of winning the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president congratulated Ademola Adeleke, the newly sworn-in governor of Osun state and an uncle to the popular afro-beat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Atiku, who was also present, at the inauguration of the new governor, took to his Twitter handle to celebrate with the new governor while congratulating the people of the state.

"Go and take your APV APC and you must vote" Atiku reacts as Tinubu suffers another gaffe in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) should replace its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so as to avoid further embarrassment.

The Punch reported that Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant (public communications) to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, advised on Sunday, November 27.

According to him, Tinubu should only be contesting to be the Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic and not Grand Commander of the Federal Republic going by his utterances and scenarios occasioned by his continued miscues and gaffes.

Source: Legit.ng