Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State earlier took major actions upon his assumption of office on Sunday

After taking the oath of office and allegiance, Adeleke reversed the name of the State from “State of Osun” to “Osun State” and freezes the state's bank accounts

Meanwhile, PDP presidential campaign council and governors have congratulated Adeleke noting, light of progress has been restored in Osu state

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state governors have hailed Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as the sixth Governor of the state, The Punch reported.

The campaign team said the governor’s inauguration sets the stage for the streak of victory of the Peoples Democratic Party which will climax on May 29, 2023, when its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be sworn into office too.

PDP chieftains react as Adeleke takes over from Oyetola in Osun state

In a statement signed by the spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, November 27, it reads,

“The people of Osun State are the first beneficiary of the better life which the PDP will be berthing at the national level with effect from May 29, 2023.

“Our campaign commends the People of Osun State for their perseverance in the last four years of pains during which their collectively hard-earned fortunes were ferried to Bourdillon by the ‘Ajele’.”

“We celebrate the People of Osun State for asserting themselves and liberating their state from the yoke of anguish, misrule and accompanying pains which the All Progressives Congress has come to represent in our nation.

Atiku speaks

PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar on his official Facebook page on Sunday congratulated Adeleke on his emergence.

The post which was accompanied by pictures read thus:

"The inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke is much more than a victory for the good people of Osun State.

"The Imole that starts to shine from Osun today is a manifestation of the country's recovery from the darkness of bad governance and poor leadership.

"Congratulations, H.E. Governor Ademola Adeleke . -AA #ImoleDe #IrapadaDe"

Okowa reacts

The governor of Delta state and the vice presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 elections, on his Facebook page, shared a video and wrote;

"The day, we’ve all been waiting for has come! Imole de! Light has come to Osun State!

"Congratulations Governor Ademola Adeleke!

Bukola Saraki reacts

Former Senate leader, Bukola Saraki shared a video on his Facebook page and wrote, "

"After he was clandestinely rigged out in 2018, I made a promise that we would make sure that his mandate was protected in 2022. Today, that promise has been kept as I was proud to witness the swearing-in of my dear brother, Gov. Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State. #ImoleDe

PDP sends message to Nigerians

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to reinforce the feat achieved by the people of Osun State by remaining steadfast in their resolve to vote for Atiku Abubakar in the February 2023 Presidential election.

In a related development, the PDP Governors under the platform of the PDP Governors Forum PDP-GF also congratulated Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as Governor of Osun State.

Tambuwal hails Adeleke victory

The Forum under the leadership of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State noted,

“his July 2022 victory at the polls was a testimony to the gallant efforts, hard work, teamwork, skilful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by His Excellency over the years saying that at the campaigns,

"He concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they, in turn, responded in kind with their votes, bestowing on him and the PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions. This proves once again that God’s time is the best. He chooses the time and the place."

A statement by the director-general of the forum, C.I.D. Maduabum stated,

“This mandate has all the trapping of the love and prayers of the people. The PDP–GF looks forward to a very engaging and prosperous first tenure for Governor Adeleke and enjoins all the people of the state to continue to pray for him, and support him with their undiluted loyalty, as his heart is full of love and concern for their wellbeing.

“Today, the path has been cleared and the light of progress is shining on Osun State. It is now time for the ‘Peoples governor’, a man so much loved by the people, to settle down to develop a roadmap for the rapid development of Osun State. The state deserves the best.

“The Forum, on this historic occasion, celebrates with his family and the people of Osun State who have entrusted leadership to him.”

Maduabum added,

“Your colleagues, Governors of the PDP and our great party, PDP, pray for divine wisdom and favour, good health and protection as you lead the state as Governor. They also assure you of their unalloyed support and brotherly advice always. We welcome him to the PDP Governors’ Forum.”

