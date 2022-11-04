The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been criticised over his recent statement on Funke Akindele

The criticism was leveled by The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor

Jandor said this in reaction to Tinubu warning to his followers not to mention Funke Akindele's name in his presence

A serious message has been sent to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The message was sent by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor.

It was sent in response to Tinubu's warning to his supporters against mentioning the name of the Nollywood star, Funke Akindele in his presence.

Jandor slammed Tinubu over comments on Funke Akindele. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga/Funke Akindele

Source: UGC

Jandor, who reacted to the comment in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle claimed that those berating his running mate were terrified by her enviable success.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“Over the last few months, through radio and television interviews and communications via the Lagos4Lagos channels, I have graciously responded to questions about my decision to invite Funke Akindele to run with me as deputy governor of Lagos State

“Despite my very clear intentions, people have continued to try to discredit Funke Akindele and ridicule her capacity to lead, using the very things that have brought her great success, and acclaim as reasons to attack her.

“Let me state it again, unequivocally, Funke Akindele is my running mate because she is one of the most accomplished indigenes of Lagos state, an extremely savvy businesswoman who has contributed so much in Lagos economy where those who spoke little of her have made their fortunes, without a trace to any personal business of theirs, before attaining public office.

“There’s no parent who wouldn’t be proud of Funke Akindele who rose to her current enviable status, through her hard work and parental trainings, except for those who trained theirs with public funds.

“I would be terrified too if I was opposed to such a formidable woman. But unlike them, we intend to win honourably by convincing the people about the sincerity and urgency of our mission. I would advise those who whisper about her credibility to do the same.”

Tinubu vs Atiku: PDP loses 5000 members to APC in top voting bloc state

Meanwhile, about 5,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state on Thursday, October 27.

According to The Nation, the defectors are members and supporters of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor’s movement, “Lagos for Lagos".

They put on orange T-shirts and fez caps and stormed the APC office on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja, holding brooms, singing and dancing. The state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, received the defectors and the APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Speaking to the defector, the deputy governor said while it was possible for anyone to be misled, it was foolishness to continue to be on the wrong part after the right path had been discovered.

Source: Legit.ng