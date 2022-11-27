Peter Obi has gotten the support of a prominent PDP chieftain id diaspora ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Labour Party presidential candidate was endorsed by the chairman of the PDP in Russia, Dr Maurice Okoli

Dr Okoli said unlike the presidential candidates of the major political parties, Obi has no baggage bothering on his integrity

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Russia and president, Nigerian Community Russia, Dr Maurice Okoli has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

In a statement on Sunday, November 27, Dr Okoli said unlike the presidential candidates of the major political parties, Obi has no baggage.

Despite being a member of the PDP, Dr Okoli has endorsed the presidential ambition of Peter Obi. Photo credit: Markol Group Russia

Source: Facebook

Describing him as a man of impeccable character, Okoli a Senior Research Fellow institute for African studies Academy of Sciences Russia and CEO Markol Group Russia, urged Nigerians to vote for Obi at the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the Labour Party presidential candidate has awakened the consciousness of the Nigerian youth, stressing that they have trusted him with their future to get them a new Nigeria of their dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He further said the former governor of Anambra state is a man with impeccable track record of excellent public service who will take Nigeria to the promised land.

His words:

“If the corrupt ruling class rigs him out of the presidency of Nigeria, what we are witnessing now will be a child play on what to come. Nigerians should think.

“For revolution to take place there must be revolutionary situations. We are gradually getting to that situation. The ruling class must be very careful.

“I am aware that we black people like to live in self denial. We are mostly not honest to ourselves. And once you are dishonest to your self you can neither be honest to others nor to your God.

“Looking at the precarious and dangerous situation of things in Nigeria, will we be honest to ourselves?. Nigerians should think.

“It is only an educated person without character that will not support Peter Obi. As a matter of fact, an illiterate with character is better than an educated person without character.”

He lamented that the country is drifting close to the cliff, emphasizing that all hands must be on deck to ensure Obi's victory at the polls.

Dr Okoli faulted the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All Progressives (APC), saying such is not needed in a religiously divided country like Nigeria.

He said:

“If Nigerians allows him to rig himself to the presidency, what we are witnessing under the present APC Presidency will be a child play to what to come.”

On the choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate, Okoli said:

“PDP chose a Presidential candidate who is a Fulani Northern Muslim for another eight years after a Fulani Northern Muslim will be finishing his eight years as the president of Nigeria. This is in a country being choked by the cry of peace, unity, equity, justice and fairness.”

2023: Fresh graduate trends on social media after wearing LP branded T-shirt

Recall that a fresh graduate, George Benedict Leo, trended on social media for wearing a branded Labour Party T-shirt in support of Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The male graduate who was celebrating with his classmates wore a T-shirt with the words: 'Obidiently a graduate, ready to be Yus-ful.'

His action attracted comments from his followers on Twitter, with many hailing him for sticking to his political beliefs.

2023: LP says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the LP, Hon. Julius Abure recently called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

Source: Legit.ng