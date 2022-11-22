Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, promised Nigerians that if they elect him President in 2023, he will perform well and be an effective communicator.

He said this as a guest at the Editors’ Forum, organised to deepen democracy by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Ikeja Lagos.

In his words:

“I am not promising you that I will do everything right or solve every problem of Nigeria. But in those situations that I cannot provide a ready answer or defies my solution process, I will tell you Nigerians because what causes breach of trust and misunderstanding is when a leader doesn’t communicate with the people.”

On the question whether his manifesto is in soft or hard copy, Obi asked Nigerians not to worry because the country does not lack written documents. “How to solve our problems is the issue because we have always lacked the implementation.

“Before I became Anambra State governor, there had been committees, councils, and commissions on education reforms at the primary and secondary schools. While they all recommended that the mission schools should be returned to the missions, no government implemented it. But I was the one, without any such cumbersome processes, that made it happen. We need implementation, not volumes of documents that will at last not be put to use. Simple.”

Source: Legit.ng