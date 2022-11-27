Atiku Abubakar has promised to increase funds for Nigeria's creative, cultural, and innovative industry if elected president in 2023

Atiku made this promise on Saturday, November 26, during his meeting with stakeholders in the sector

The PDP's presidential candidate has a strong conviction that the industry is rich with potential that can yield economic value for both the government and citizens

Lagos - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had robust and insightful conversations with members of Nigeria's creative, cultural and innovative industry on Saturday, November 26.

During his meeting with stakeholders in the industry in Lagos on Saturday, Atiku vowed to increase funds for the arts and liberalise the process of its acquisition if and when he gets the mandate in the 2023 elections.

Atiku promised easy access to funds for the industry (Photo: @royaltyuso)

Source: Twitter

In the former vice president's view, the creative industry is a vital one that has the potential for wealth generation at both individual and national levels.

Based on this strong belief, Atiku noted that the industry should not be relegated as far as the country's economy is concerned because it is identified as the second most important sector after agriculture.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Atiku stated:

“I commend the presentations so far, I understand your challenges which I am also facing because I own a television and radio station, I face the same problem of access to water and electricity as well as bad roads, so I want you to regard me as one of you.

“The way forward is to increase funds for the arts and liberalise the process of acquiring that fund, if you give me the opportunity, I will do it because it is essential.

“I look forward to a close collaboration with you on how we can develop the sector and exploit its potential, it is a multi-billion income-creating sector.

“If we work together, we can make it, I look forward to another meeting before the elections to agree on some modalities on how things will be done."

Reacting with excitement to the discussion and Atiku's position, one of his media aides, Eta Uso, tweeted that great things are sure to come the industry's way soon.

Noting that the conversations between his principal and stakeholders on Saturday were honest and genuine, Uso wrote on Twitter:

"Yesterday’s engagement between Nigeria’s Creative, Cultural & Innovative Industry and H.E Atiku Abubakar was amazing.

"I’m already excited for the industry. The conversations were genuine and from the heart, and so were the commitments."

Nigerians react

Other Nigerians on social media have reacted to the development.

@MozezBrown:

"Come 2023, we need a candidate with a plan on how to fix Nigeria. Atiku is that Presidential candidate with a plan to fix Nigeria. He has all it takes. I will vote him. #AtikuOkowa."

@SAVawulence:

"As a member of this industry I am optimistic that #AtikuOkowa administration will open global doors for us .. it is our time.

"#AtikuOkowa2023 is a reality."

@IssaSolomon1OG:

"If for nothing, for the sake of the practical plans Atiku has, to fix Nigeria and take it to greater heights, he deserves our votes as a nation, come 2023."

@ItopaLucky:

"Atiku's track records are clear. He has done Nigeria very well before when he was Vice President, he will do much more better for Nigeria when he becomes President. Atiku for President 2023."

2023 presidency: "I swear to God, I'll do it", Atiku makes promise to CAN

Atiku made some firm promises to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during his meeting with the religious organisation.

Discussing his plans for the country if given the mandate come 2023, Atiku assured the leadership of CAN on Tuesday, November 22, that he will restructure the entire country for good.

The former vice president said CAN's demand for a national restructuring sits well with a part of his manifesto for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng