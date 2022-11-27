Atiku has promised that there will no longer be a hiding place for oil thieves and their accomplices in Nigeria

The PDP presidential candidate said no no matter how highly placed such people are, they will be prosecuted if he emerges president

The former vice president made the pledge while speaking to business leaders in the commercial city of Lagos

Lagos - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said there will no longer be a hiding place for oil thieves and their accomplices, no matter how highly placed in the country if he is elected as the next president of Nigeria.

Atiku made the pledge in Lagos on Saturday, November 26 in Lagos when he interacted with a broad spectrum of corporate Nigeria under the aegis of Business Dialogue Stakeholders Forum.

Atiku has vowed to go after oil thieves if he becomes the next president of Nigeria. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Doyens of industry at the session include: Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe and Muhammad Hayatudeen among others.

Atiku also said he would, in the interest of national development, confiscate all oil bloc allocated to some Nigerians who have failed to make them operational.

The former vice president, who promised to sustain frequent interactive sessions between government and the country’s’ business class when voted to power, equally outlined the ways he would tackle what he described as an ailing economy.

His words:

“If you are not going to develop oil blocs given to you, we will take it away and give it to those who will develop it. We will also assemble the names of those involved in oil theft, publish same and prosecute them.”

On his plans to boost the oil and gas sector, Atiku recalled that under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo the quota of oil production was earmarked for increase to four million barrels per day.

That plan, he explained, would be resuscitated and sustained beyond the projected figure, when he is voted into office next year, pointing out that in order to do this successfully, the Petroleum Industry Act and any other enabling law would be invoked.

He added that the Brass and Olokola LNG projects, atarted under the Obasanjo administration will be given more attention under him.

He added:

“We will continue if we have the opportunity. As you know, joint ventures are good because they are investor-driven.”

He reiterated his commitment to privatizing the refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri.

Turning to fiscal challenges of FOREX, monetary policy and the N20 trillion way and means balance facing the country, Atiku said:

“I believe that we should have a FOREX policy that allows a convergence. I don’t believe in a multiple FOREX policy that currently applies.”

He said in order to stabilize the FOREX regime loopholes in oil production would be blocked, emphasizing that he would encourage local production and not control of public expenditure.

In his remarks, the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the Atiku administration would embark on technology-driven surveillance and other solutions to tackle the problems of community agitations in the Niger Delta and breaching of oil pipelines by vandal.

The national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, expressed appreciation to corporate Nigeria for gracing the occasion, assuring them that they are engaging with the right party.

Both Governors Udom Emmanuel and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Akwa Ibom and Sokoto states; who are the chairman and Director General of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign team, urged the stakeholders to support Atiku for a better Nigeria.

