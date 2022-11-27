PDP's Atiku Abubakar has vowed to support Nigeria's creative industry if elected into power in 2023

The former vice president stated that he understands the challenges of Nigeria's creative industry as he has investments in the media

The PDP presidential candidate said the industry has what it takes to crash the unemployment rate and generate huge revenue for Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to support the creative industry with the necessary incentives, if elected into power as Nigeria's next president.

He made the commitment in Lagos during a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in Nigeria's creative, cultural and innovative industry.

Atiku and his running mate, Governor Okowa pose for a photo with the creatives. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Some of the speakers at the discussion panel include top entertainment entrepreneur, Ayo Animashaun; award-winning director, Kenneth Gyang; ace creative director, Papa Omotayo; talent manager and music executive, Efe Omorogbe, media entrepreneur, Agatha Amata among others.

Atiku said the industry has what it takes to crash the unemployment rate and generate huge revenue for the country if necessary support is given.

Among other things, Atiku said he will create an enabling environment for the players in the industry by providing proper funding, training and capacity development.

He said the funding would be liberalised and distributed through banks or agencies in order to make it easily accessible for players in the industry.

His words:

“This industry is a livewire for our economy. A sector that provides employment, especially for the youths, is not one to be toyed with. This sector can provide us huge revenue if well harnessed.

“The way forward is to increase funds for the arts and liberalise the process of acquiring that fund, if you give me the opportunity, I will do it because it is essential.

“I reject direct CBN intervention and encourage the private sector to be part of this, the government cannot develop all the funds needed.”

While noting that he understands the challenges in the industry because he owns radio and television outfits, Atiku called for collaboration with the stakeholders on how to address identified loopholes in the sector.

He commended the stakeholders for their patriotism which he noted has kept them to keep providing jobs and contributing to the economy despite the many challenges and lack of sufficient support for them.

While noting that the government alone can’t provide the funding needed to grow the sector, the former vice president promised to collaborate with the private sector to grow the creative industry.

His words:

“I commend the presentations so far, I understand your challenges which I am also facing because I own a television and radio station, I face the same problem of access to water and electricity as well as bad roads, so I want you to regard me as one of you.

“I look forward to a close collaboration with you on how we can develop the sector and explore the potential, it is a multi-billion income creating sector.

“If we work together, we can make it, I look forward to another meeting before the elections to agree on some modalities on how things will be done.”

Atiku’s running mate and Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the experts who spoke at the session for identifying and proposing solutions to the challenges in the sector.

While assuring them that Atiku is a promise keeper, Okowa said Nollywood would manage the Delta state owned film village in Asaba which would be commissioned by the former vice president in December.

He urged Nigerians to turn out en masse to vote during the forthcoming elections in February.

The event which had the crème de la crème in the industry including top actors and musicians was held spellbound by the beautiful rendition of Great Nation by Timi Dakolo.

I’ll set aside $10billion for employment of youths, women in Nigeria if elected - Atiku

Recall that Atiku also recently vowed that if elected, his administration will set aside $10billion to create employment and boost small and medium scale enterprises to help employment drive for youths and women in the country.

The former vice president made the comment while addressing PDP supporters in Illorin, the Kwara state capital on Thursday, November 24.

Massive crowd thronged the Metropolitan Square, Illorin to catch a glimpse of Atiku and his entourage as they campaigned in the north-central state.

2023: Atiku will hand over to Ndi Igbo, says PDP chieftain

Meanwhile, the southeast region has been promised that an Igbo man will occupy the presidency after Atiku's tenure.

PDP deputy director of media and publicity in the party's presidential management committee, Uloka Chibuike, said this in a statement.

According to him, Atiku can be trusted by the people of the region due to his antecedents in the past.

