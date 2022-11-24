Some of Asiwaju BolaAhmed Tinubu's detractors claim that one of his old photos looked like Donald Duke

This was the position of Joe Igbokwe, who shared the photo via Facebook on Wednesday, November 23

Igbokwe said such persons are keen on whatever will be used to discredit Tinubu, but added that they will find nothing

Joe Igbokwe, a keen supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition, has released an old photo of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate.

Igbokwe used the photo to berate Tinubu's detractors whom he said are looking for all means to bring down the former Lagos governor.

There were claims that Tinubu looked like Donald Duke when he was younger (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

The southeasterner noted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 23, that some persons even went as far as saying that Tinubu looked like former Governor Donald Duke of Cross River when he was much younger.

The photo dates way back to when Jagaban was young and very full of life, probably before he started his political career.

Igbokwe wrote on Facebook:

"They are not busy. They are looking for anything that will help them but nothing can help.

"They even tell us that this pix is Donald Duke. Awon were."

Moreover, in what came across like an attack on the Obidients, an APC chieftain, Adamu Garba, tweeted about the same photo on Wednesday:

"Another young Donald Duke picture was discovered. Bola Tinubu posing with a picture of Donald Duke since 1988.

"Courtesy: Obidiot propaganda machine limited."

Garba was replying to a tweet by one Elon who said the former Cross River governor's photo was used to represent Tinubu when he was young.

Tinubu disqualified? Court gives verdict on suit seeking to nullify APC candidate's nomination

A Federal High Court in Abuja had struck out a case seeking to nullify the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Bayo Onanuga, director of media and publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made this known in a statement on Wednesday, November 23, in Abuja.

The statement indicates that the Action Peoples Party (APP) and others filed the case against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the first defendant, Tinubu as the second, and APC as the third.

Bola Tinubu 2023: What the APP wanted

The APP and others had prayed the court to ask INEC to invalidate the nomination of Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate.

Tinubu's health, background, age: Family member speaks about APC presidential candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu's family called on Nigerians to dismiss the rumour surrounding the APC presidential hopeful's background, health and age.

Source: Legit.ng