The claim that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Bola Tinubu is too old to be Nigeria's president has been debunked

The video evidence of the claim was debunked by the spokesperson for the northwest All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council

Muhammad Shehu noted that the video of El-Rufai was made long ago and was misconstrued by some mischief-makers on social media

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked claims that the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, said that Bola Tinubu, the party's 2023 presidential candidate is too old to be Nigeria's number one man.

Vanguard reports that the spokesperson for the northwest APC's Presidential Campaign Council, Muhammad Shehu, said that the claim that El-Rufai described Tinubu as too old to be president is the handiwork of mischief makers.

APC has debunked the claim that El-Rufai said Bola Tinubu is too old to lead Nigerians.

Source: Twitter

Shehu warned that the social media had gone frenzy with a mischievously circulated video of Governor El-Rufai, ostensibly, making reference to the Tinubu.

To set the records straight, he noted that the interview from which the clip was cut out was conducted months ago.

According to Shehu, the governor was asked questions, ranging from the rumoured vice presidential bid to a purported ministerial ambition and senatorial bid.

Mischief makers out to brew crisis to APC

However, he said that the mischief makers alleged that he has asked his then chief of staff to vacate his ticket for him.

His words:

“El-Rufai responded intelligently (in the video clip) by reminding the reporters that having been a minister 20 years ago and governor since 2015, he is contented with what the Almighty has done for him.

“He further added that as a mentor who has raised capable mentees, he ought to give way for the younger generation to play their role in the next government, even though Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself is still insisting that he must be part of the incoming government, in 2023 God’s willing.

“That was the part that they have been mischievously circulating with a different subject to suit their sinister agenda."

