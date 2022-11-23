The 2023 presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has assured businessmen in the southeast region of Nigeria of addressing issues hindering development once he emerges president in 2023.

Speaking during his visit to Abakaliki, Ebonyi states capital city, Tinubu promised to ensure the implementation of policies that will address some of the factors that limit development in the region.

Tinubu has promised to address all the factors limiting commercial activities in the southeast. Photo: The Nation

Source: Twitter

He also commended the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, for his excellent performance in lifting the state.

The APC's presidential candidate noted that Umahi has laid a solid foundation for Ebonyi as that remains a good testament to what is possible in Nigeria.

No discrimination will be encourgaged

He also assured that as Nigeria's president, he (Tinubu) there would be no discrimination against the Igbo people as they will be treated and encouraged the same way he did while he was Lagos state governor.

His words:

“I believe in the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo. I encouraged a lot of Igbo businesses and investments in Lagos and will even do more if I become president.

“If elected, there will be no discrimination, Igbo’s interests will be respected and protected. I will also encourage policies to aid commerce and support South East states to reach their full potential.

“I will engage the leaders of the Southeast in a heart-to-heart discussion on all issues agitating their minds.

“If elected, I will address all issues and policies that tend to hinder their commerce and enterprise. I will work with businessmen and women and encourage them to make the South East the Taiwan of Africa."

