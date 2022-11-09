The southeast region has been promised that an Igbo man will occupy the presidency after Atiku's tenure

PDP deputy director of media and publicity in the party's presidential management committee, Uloka Chibuike, said this in a statement

According to him, Atiku can be trusted by the people of the region due to his antecedents in the past

Awka - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the only sure way for the Ndigbo to attain the country’s presidency is for them to support the 2023 presidential aspiration of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

PDP chieftain and deputy director of media and publicity of the party's presidential management committee, Uloka Chibuike, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, November 8.

Chibuike assured the people of the southeast that Atiku will handover to an Igbo man after his tenure. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

His words:

“We have more to gain from an alliance with the north than any other region in the country. Atiku has proved to the Igbo man that he can be trusted. No other tribe in Nigeria has trusted the Igbo man and made them direct partners in progress, except Atiku.

“In 2007, against the uproar, he chose an Igbo from Anambra state in the person of Senator Ben Ndi Obi to be his running mate.

“Despite the animosity of many, he chose Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019 to prove his relationship with Ndi-Igbo.

“Again, despite Ohanaeze’s ban on Igbo politicians accepting the vice presidency in 2023, Atiku chose another Igbo man as his running mate in 2023, promising to hand over power to Ndi-Igbo after his term.”

