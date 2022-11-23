Atiku Abubakar and the leadership of the PDP is working to ensure the house is in order a few months before the 2023 elections

To further confirm the development, the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa noted that the party is working to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the polls

Meanwhile, Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and his loyalists are standing their ground insisting PDP national chairman must go as they continue their romance with members of the opposition party

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, has hinted that the party is working assiduously to reconcile the G5 governors in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

Okowa and some other south-south PDP governors including Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa), hosted the G5 governors to a meeting inside the Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital on Wednesday, November 23.

Okowa gives update on PDP crisis

A statement signed by Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri’s chief press secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted Okowa as saying that the governors were determined to deliver their party in next year’s presidential election, The Punch reported.

He said the issues involving their party’s G5 governors led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, were being addressed.

Okowa assured that the PDP presidential candidate and the five other governors will meet soon.

The Delta governor said,

“We believe that we are one family. There are still issues and they are being attended to. Very soon there will be a meeting between the presidential candidate with the G5 governors.

“They are part of the family and we are not going to allow them to go. So, obviously, everything is being put in place to reconcile all differences and move together as a family.”

Also speaking, Diri described the south-south as a stronghold of the PDP, boasting that the party will emerge victorious at all levels in next year’s general election.

He said,

“I can only say on behalf of the government and the people of Bayelsa State, we appreciate the South-South governors.

“As my brother, the governor of Edo has stated, we are one. In a family, there are always disputes. Those disputes do not separate us. We will resolve them and we continue to push on as one.”

In his remarks, Governor Obaseki of Edo State said they were in the state to show support to the government and people of Bayelsa over the recent monster flood that ravaged the state.

