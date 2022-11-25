The G5 governors have said there is no going back on their decision as the PDP crisis appears to defy all solutions

Governor Wike and other group members refused to campaign for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, as they flagged off the 2023 elections campaign in Umuahia, Abia state

The Rivers state governor urged Abia residents to follow Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and ensure that all the PDP candidates for the 2023 general election were elected

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as the G5 governors refused to campaign for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, when they flagged off the 2023 elections campaign in Umuahia, Abia state, on Thursday, November 24.

The G5 governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, are not backing Atiku's presidential bid following the PDP's refusal to grant their demand: Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as national chairman.

The G5 governors refused to campaign for PDP presidential candidate Atiku when they flagged off the 2023 elections campaign in Abia state.

Source: Facebook

Speaking during the campaign, Wike vowed that the group, now known as ‘Integrity Group’, would continue to fight for equity, fairness, and justice for the benefit of the poor masses, The Punch reported.

Ensure all PDP candidates in Abia are elected, Wike urges Abia residents

Wike urged Abia residents to follow Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and ensure that all the PDP candidates for the 2023 general election were elected.

“The G5 governors will continue to support all the candidates of the PDP in Abia State.

“There’s nothing like going back. Do whatever Ikpeazu tells you to do. He is a man of integrity, and honesty and he is dependable, unlike some people who we supported with money and yet they left the party," he said.

We will not relent until Nigeria is rescued, Ortom says

Also speaking, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state said the G5 governors would not relent until Nigeria was rescued from insecurity, poverty, and social and economic problems.

In his remarks, Ikpeazu said his administration had left a blueprint for further development of the state by providing a master plan for the state.

He added that Abia PDP could boast of the best candidates for all the elective offices in the 2023 general election.

Other governors in attendance, including Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, each canvased for support for the PDP candidates in the state.

PDP enemies frustrating our efforts, says G5 Governors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the aggrieved PDP governors lamented that some enemies of the party were frustrating their efforts to return the party to power in 2023.

One of the governors, Ortom, disclosed that their Rivers state counterpart had given much encouragement, leadership and support to fight the forces scuttling the efforts of the PDP from taking over power in the 2023 election.

He added that the governors are people of integrity who believe in fairness, justice and equity and that they will never be intimidated.

