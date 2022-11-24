The Igbos have been urged to campaign and vote for the opposition PDP's flagbearer Atiku Abubakar in 2023

Uloka Chukwubuikem, who made this call noted that the former vice president remains the shortest route to the Igbo presidency

He however maintained that any region that wants to be president in Nigeria must belong to the nation's two dominant parties, the ruling APC and the PDP

The deputy director, media and publicity, and liaison officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign management committee in Anambra state, Uloka Chukwubuikem, has revealed the shortest route to Igbo presidency.

Chukwubuikem disclosed that the shortest route for Igbo presidency is voting for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections, The Punch reported.

A PDP chieftain has revealed the surest path to achieving the Igbo presidency. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

PDP chieftain speaks on how southeast can achieve the Igbo presidency

He stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Awka on Wednesday, November 23, adding that the decision to align with Atiku is not for selfish gain, but for the collective interest of the South East and Ndi-Igbo after the elections.

According to him, any region that wants to be president in Nigeria must belong to the two dominant parties in the country, which he said are the PDP and the All Progressives Congress, stressing that they both have strong alliances with other regions in the country.

He said,

"With Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s joint ticket looking probable and their victory mostly inevitable in 2023, we will be vindicated and our people will see reasons to appreciate our stand and commitment with the PDP when the gains and rewards for our today’s decision begin to manifest.”

He added that the South-East region must give its collective support and votes to Atiku if must inherit the support of the North to produce the president when power reverts to the South after the term of Atiku who currently enjoys the support of the entire North.

