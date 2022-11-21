Members of the G5 governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other aggrieved leaders of the opposition party have said that they are still open to reconciliation with the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Vanguard reports that the aggrieved PDP members agreed that there is a need resolving the crisis within the party in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 election.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting, a former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang siad the group of aggrieved PDP members who have tagged themselves as Integrity Group had not closed its doors on reconciling with Atiku.

Jang said members of the group have reviewed the issues within the PDP and are reiterating their position to create a window for reconciliation in the party.

Also speaking the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde said:

“We are here this morning to hold a meeting of the Integrity Group within our party, the PDP. You’ve been of the G5 that is the five PDP governors.

"The G5 is all about the Integrity Group. You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle but the leaders and elders of the party that you see here are the people behind those faces.

“We are this morning in the South west to review the situation within our party, to review where we are and to also look at what is going to happen in the coming elections. At the end of our deliberations, you will be fully briefed on where we stand on those burning issues."

