The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has revealed his position on the crisis rocking the opposition PDP in Plateau state

Nigeria's main ruling party in a fresh move maintained the PDP crisis is a blessing in disguise to the APC

A few months before the 2023 general elections, the ruling party noted that it would take due advantage of the crisis, build on it and use it to achieve its aim in the state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau state, has said the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state will be an advantage to them in the 2023 general elections.

Daily Trust reports that a PDP group known as Plateau for Atiku Movement (PAM), on Tuesday, November 22, held a press conference and passed a vote of no confidence on former governor Jonah David Jang, alleged to be loyal to Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and the G5 governors.

APC reveals position on the crisis rocking the PDP in Plateau state

The group during Tuesday’s conference, chaired by Istifanus Mwansat, said they were disappointed with how he (Jang) turned his back on the party’s presidential candidate because of Wike despite being a strong member and leader of the party in the state.

However, the APC in the state through its publicity secretary, Sylvanus Namang, said the crisis was a good development for them, explaining that the disagreement among the PDP members would further disunite the party.

“This is a self-inflicted crisis. I cannot see how they would put their house in other. Jang is the owner of the PDP because the structure is fully controlled by him. So, for them to pass a vote of no confidence on him will further worsen the crisis. I wouldn’t say we are happy because we want strong competition which is lacking. But in a way, we are happy because we are going to have a landslide victory, ” Namang said.

