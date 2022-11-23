By virtue of Governor Dave Umahi's membership, the PDP G-5 has now been expanded to become G-6

The Ebonyi state governor announced his membership in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, on Tuesday, November 22

Umahi said he is in full support of Governor Nyesom Wike's struggle because, according to him, it is for Nigeria's good

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has said he is now a member of the G5 - a group of five governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi made this known in Rivers state while commending Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday, November 22.

Umahi said Wike and the PDP's G-5's struggle is for the good of Nigeria (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

For the Ebonyi governor, the struggle of Wike and those of his allies are not personal but geared towards keeping Nigeria together.

The southeast governor who noted that by virtue of his new membership the group has been expanded to G-6, urged Wike to always inform him when there is a meeting to attend.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Umahi said he will not fight to be the chairman of the G-6 but noted that the deputy chairmanship seat is his.

His words:

“Our country must see wisdom in what you’re doing. Your fight is not personal; you’re fighting to keep this country together. And God is with you. I want to assure you that I have your back, I have your front; we are with you and we are united in this.

“And G5 is hereby expanded to G6. I’m now a member of G6. And your excellency, let me tell you something, I’m not going to struggle chairman with you. But for deputy, nobody will take it from me.

“So, this ‘Integrity Group’, when you call the meeting, you have to call me. Many other governors want to be part of this, because they have seen that there is salvation for our country in what you are doing. And so, I want to commend you highly.”

2023 presidency: Game over for Atiku as Wike reunites with APC 'enemy'

The long rift between two southern governors, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, was finally over.

This is as the Ebonyi governor was seen on Monday, November 21, with Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Umahi, who was given a warm reception in the oil-rich state, came for the commissioning of the Akpabu-Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua local government area on Tuesday, November 22.

Source: Legit.ng