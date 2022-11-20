The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has announced that members of his camp will not be voting for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wike while speaking at the campaign flag-off for the Rivers state’s governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, and state candidates for National Assembly and House of Assembly elections said that the members of the PDP G5 governors said Nigeria belongs to all.

Wike has said that the G5 governors will not vote for Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

Members of the G5 team include Governors Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The governors have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party and its presidential candidate over the insistence of Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP's national chairman.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Here in Rivers State, I will not support anybody who says that no other person from another ethnic group can be President.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. Whether you are Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba or Igbo, from anywhere, you are entitled to be President of Nigeria.

“So, when you go on national television and tell anybody, ‘don’t vote for the Yoruba, don’t vote for Igbo’, you didn’t even mention where I come from."

Politicians lying to Nigerians

The governor also noted that most of the politicians go to town hall meetings to tell the people lies about what they intend to do or have done in the past.

He added:

“I tell them don’t insult me and my people. You go to town hall and you tell them lies.

“I said if you believe in the restructuring of Nigeria, if you believe in devolution of power, if you believe Buhari made a mistake of appointing service chiefs from one area, then I say what you should do is to correct it from the party.

“What the G5 is saying are equity, fairness and justice. The constitution of the party says we must share elective and political offices but you say you will take everything. I will not agree”.

We no dey give shishi: 'Peter Obi likes good things,' Wike counters ex-governor's slogan

Governor Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for Labour Party had earlier been described as a man who loves the good things in life.

This description of Peter Obi was given by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, November 17.

According to Wike, he had a good judgement of the kind of things Obi likes after visiting his residence in Anambra.

Confusion as Peter Obi speaks on what Nigeria can do with borrowed funds

Peter Obi said that he is not totally against taking loans or borrowing funds from other countries and international agencies in Nigeria.

The Labour Party's presidential candidate said his concern is when the funds borrowed are not directed into the proper channels that would bring growth or productivity.

Obi said that there is a need for Nigeria as a nation to cut down on the cost of governance and invest more in regenerative projects that will benefit the people.

Source: Legit.ng