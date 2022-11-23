Bola Tinubu's ambition has again received major backing from Ondo lawmaker, Abiola Makinde, a few months before the 2023 elections

This is as the lawmaker assured Nigerians that the ruling APC if voted again in 2023 will fix the country and Tinubu won't fail in its promises to the people

Makinde urged Nigerians to support and back Tinubu for president while noting he is the best man for the job in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Abiola Makinde, has assured Nigerians that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, will not disappoint them if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

Makinde made this disclosure on Wednesday, November 23, during a solidarity rally organised by the party members and tagged “Awalokan” to support Tinubu presidency, The Punch reported.

Abiola Makinde, an Ondo lawmaker has declared support for the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, ahead of 2023 election. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Twitter

Tinubu will not disappoint, lawmaker assures

The APC presidential candidate’s supporters walked through the two local governments of Ondo East and Ondo West.

In his address, Makinde urged the people to vote for Tinubu for the presidency and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections in 2023.

He said,

“We have come to appreciate the people for their support so far and we want to assure you that we will not disappoint you if you elect our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of our nation in February next year. Asiwaju will not disappoint Nigerians if he is elected.

“You know me as your son, and I will not perform better than my first term if you re-elect me to be your representative at the National Assembly.

“I want to implore you to vote for all candidates of our party, APC, in the 2023 general elections, from the President to the state House of Assembly.”

Wike to support Tinubu? Details emerge as Umahi reveals what APC presidential candidate needs from Rivers governor

Governor Dave Umahi says the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not need the logistics support of the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike.

The Ebonyi state governor said rather, Tinubu needs the votes of the people of the oil-rich state.

Umahi said this on Tuesday, November 22, when he commissioned the Akpabu-Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua local government area of Rivers state.

"Some people, nobody has seen those who went to school with them," Peter Obi chides top politician, others

Peter Obi, a 2023 presidential candidate said that his age and educational qualification are known to the public.

Obi made this statement while commissioning the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, River state.

The former Anambra state governor said Nigerians are yet to know the essential details of some other presidential candidates contesting the 2023 race.

Source: Legit.ng