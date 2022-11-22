The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has wooed his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, to support the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Umahi told Wike that Tinubu needs the votes of the people of the oil-rich state in the 2023 presidential election

In an apparent reference to Wike's pledge to Peter Obi and Kwankwaso, the Ebonyi governor said the APC presidential flagbearer does not need logistics support

Emohua LGA, Rivers state - Governor Dave Umahi says the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not need the logistics support of the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike.

The Ebonyi state governor said rather, Tinubu needs the votes of the people of the oil-rich state.

Channels TV reported that Umahi said this on Tuesday, November 22, when he commissioned the Akpabu-Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua local government area of Rivers state.

The Ebonyi governor was invited for the commissioning by his Rivers state counterpart.

Umahi, an APC governor, is one of the coordinators of Tinubu’s campaign in the southeast.

Wike and the PDP crisis

Legit.ng notes the Ebonyi governor's statement trails Wike's pledge of logistics support to the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, is not on good terms with his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He and four other PDP governors now known as G5 Governors are not backing Atiku's presidential bid following the party's refusal to grant their demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as national chairman.

