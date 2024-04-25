Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has posted beautiful photos on her social media page to celebrate her 46th birthday

She shared a simple professional photo of herself in a white shirt and jeans, in which she looked as stunning as ever.

The highly revered, beautiful mother-of-two thanked God for always showing up for her, even at tough times.

Nigerian actress Stella Damasus has wowed fans by sharing new pictures online to celebrate her 46th birthday. The actress celebrated her new age with a simple professional photo shoot.

In the image, she is seen rocking a white shirt and jeans. In her caption, she praised God, who has shown up for her despite life's curve balls.

Damasus looked as bright as day in her birthday pictures. Her beautiful smile made her pictures look even more radiant.

Stella Damasus marks 46th birthday in style. Photo credit @stelladamsus

Source: Instagram

The Instagram comment section of the actress, who remembered her first husband in 2023, was serenaded with well wishes and comments from her fans, friends, family and colleagues.

Many have described the movie star who lost her second marriage as beautiful and charismatic.

Read her birthday post here:

In another post to further celebrate her birthday anniversary, Stella Damasus described herself as "blessed and highly favoured".

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Stella Damasus on 46th birthday

Nigerians trooped to the beautiful actress' comment section, where she is celebrated and made to feel love on her special day. Here are some of the comments below:

@realwarripikin

"Happy birthday Biggest sister."

@Kunleremiofficial

"Happy birthday Stellaaaaa Damasusssssssssss *in French accent*."

@mofeduncan

"Happy Birthday Dee. Keep shining! Keep smiling!!."

@ayocomedian

"Charisma gold. happy birthday."

@bryanokware

"Happy birthday @stelladamasus. You are sooo beautiful. May God continue to bless you amen."

@biodunstephen

"Hez-quiz me, did you mean 26??? Happy birthday beautiful human. God's continued blessing."

@bankywellington

"Happy birthday Sis!!! God bless you and yours. More favour, fulfillment, peace and prosperity in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng