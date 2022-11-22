Peter Obi has reiterated his desire to bring back Nigerians who have made money abroad to the country to invest

The former Anambra governor said the mentality of japa, brain drain will become brain gain for the country when they have the environment when they have the right environment to do business

Obi promised to re-engineer Nigerians' mentality about running abroad for greener pastures as he expressed optimism about bringing back those who have run away

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has reaffirmed his commitment to reviving Nigeria's economy if elected in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview shared by News Central Africa, an online TV, which was shared on its Twitter page, the presidential hopeful promises to re-engineers Nigerians' mentality of running abroad for greener pastures.

The former governor of Anambra said the popular brain drain, 'japa' syndrome that Nigerians talk about here and there would become a gain for the country when his administration provide a conducive environment for all to thrive.

He expressed confidence that those who have left the country to make money abroad will return to invest in the country once the environment is conducive enough to grow in entrepreneurship.

The Anambra-born politician said the first set of people needed to grow investment in a country are people who have travelled abroad, making money and returning to the country when they see opportunities in the country.

He said:

"They will come back to invest when they see opportunities, and it will become brain gain in the future."

