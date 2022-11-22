The children of the late Kudirat Abiola have insisted Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd) was involved in the killing of their mother

Al-Mustapha who is the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) had said in a recent interview that he was falsely accused of being involved in the murder

However, speaking on behalf of her siblings, Khafila Abiola said the evidence presented for Al-Mustapha's involvement was not challenged at the Oputa Panel

Amid the 2023 presidential campaign, the children of the late Kudirat Abiola have maintained that their mother was killed on the orders of the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd).

Khafila Abiola, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday, November 22, on behalf of Kudirat’s children.

Kudirat Abiola’s children insist their mother was killed on the orders of the AA presidential candidate, Al-Mustapha. Photo credits: @daily_nigerian, @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that Ms Khafila was reacting to a statement attributed to Al-Mustapha, where he claimed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo coerced Seargent Jabila Mshiola, aka Sergeant Rogers, to implicate him (Al-Mustapha) during the 1998 Oputa panel.

At the panel, Sergeant Rogers confessed to have taken part in the assassination under Al-Mustapha’s orders.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Al-Mustapha was sentenced to death by hanging in 2012, but a Court of Appeal later released him in Lagos.

Osinbajo coached Sergeant Rogers to incriminate me, Al-Mustapha alleges

In a recent interview published by Sahara Reporters, Al-Mustapha had claimed that Osinbajo, the then Attorney General of Lagos, coached Sergeant Rogers on what to say to incriminate him (Al-Mustapha).

Kudirat Abiola’s children, however, insisted that the AA presidential candidate gave the order for their mother's murder.

Read the full statement:

“Our attention has been drawn to a recent statement made by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha.

“In it, he accused the current Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, of instigating Sergeant Rogers to falsely claim that he, Al-Mustapha, was behind the assassination of our mother, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.

“First of all, we all watched the proceedings of the Oputa Panel where Sergeant Rogers freely stated that he assassinated our mother and attempted to murder Senator Abraham Adesanya and Chief Alex Ibru, late Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, based on the instructions given to him by Major Al-Mustapha.

“The evidence of Sergeant Rogers was not challenged by Al-Mustapha and his lawyers at the Oputa Panel.

“Second, the Lagos High Court convicted and sentenced the armed agents of Al-Mustapha to imprisonment for the attempted murder of Senator Abraham Adesanya.

“Third, the Lagos State High Court also convicted and sentenced Al-Mustapha and his accomplices to death for the cold-blooded murder of our mother.

“Their subsequent acquittal by the Court of Appeal was most likely politically motivated. The appeal filed against the judgment is currently pending at the Supreme Court.

“However, Al-Mustapha may be counting on the pervasive culture of impunity in Nigeria to not only attempt to deny his dastardly role in the assassination of a defenceless woman; but to also now contemplate running for office, along with Mohammed Abacha, who was alleged to have provided his driver to convey the assassins to carry out the mission.

“Impunity lays waste to the promise of the democracy for which our dear mother paid the ultimate price.

“As those that oversaw her assassination now seek to rewrite the history of what they did, we are forced to seek justice for our beloved mother within a jurisdiction not susceptible to the political games that hold sway in Nigeria.

“Justice may be delayed but it must not be denied.”

Kudirat, the wife of late Chief MKO Abiola, was assassinated on June 4, 1996.

What Nigerians are saying

Babatunde Afolayan commented on Facebook:

"Who is Yemi Osinbajo then to force a military sergeant to confess what he didn't do? This is big fallacy of the century."

Tejay Magnate Oyewole said:

"Al Mustapha is still alive pls you may wish to arrest him and prosecute him. I Thank you "

Abulatan Mayowa Joshua said:

"Retributive justices as most of those leaders did evil in their life times and they said you can't plant bitter cola and be expecting Apple."

Ajele Kayode Afolabi alleged:

"Al Mustapha acted on the order of the Northern cabals.

"My question is, why did Obasanjo allowed the release of Al Mustapha and Mohammed Abacha without thorough prosecution? All because he wants the support of the North for his second term.

"I wish the Yorubas can revisit the history before acting on who to vote as president in 2023."

Take a cue from my father - MKO Abiola's son tells Nigerian leaders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one of late Abiola's children, Jamiu, advised Nigerian leaders to move the country forward by taking a cue from his father.

He urged leaders to be selfless in their service to Nigeria.

“I think it is a clarion call to everyone to always look beyond what he (Abiola) did to what we can do today. If we learn from him and we do what he used to do, in terms of thinking less of himself and more of others, then what he has done will now become progressively continuous; it will not just stop with his death,” Jamiu, a writer and author is the son of Abiola and his activist wife, Alhaja Kudirat, said.

Source: Legit.ng