The fact that Pa Adebanjo of Afenifere is backing Peter Obi is a big plus to the Labour Party's presidential candidate

Obi even shared a photo of when Adebanjo was blessing him on Thursday, November 24, during a campaign rally in Oyo

For the Anambra former governor, the presence of the Afenifere leader at the rally is actually historic

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has released photo evidence that he has the backing of the leader of Afenifere, the apex Yoruba socio-political group.

Via his Facebook page on Thursday, November 24, after his campaign rally in Oyo, Obi shared a photo that captured moments when Pa Adebanjo blessed him as he bowed in respect and honour.

Obi described Adebanjo's appearance at the rally as historic (Photo: Peter Obi)

Commenting on what he described as a historic appearance of Adebanjo at the rally, the former Anambra governor who also thanked his supporters for the successful outing wrote on Thursday:

"Thank you Oyo OBIdients for an awesome outing, and show of love yesterday. I have taken time to savour clips of the event, and I realised that the event was a lot bigger than I thought.

"Thanks a million, and I wish to reiterate my very special thanks to Pa Adebanjo, for the historical appearance. There is hope for a new Nigeria. A national rebirth is POssible!"

Exclusive: How Obasanjo, Adebanjo divide Afenifere, move from supporting PDP to Obi, dump Tinubu

Gbemisola Adeoti, a professor of literature from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has said the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere were united during the pro-democracy era.

The university don revealed that the crack started in 1998 when the Yoruba were meant to produce a candidate for the presidency.

Professor Adeoti said:

"After the annulment of June 12, there was that unanimity unanimous front in the southwest, represented by Afenifere, led by first Baba Adekunle Ajasin, and then later Baba Abraham Adesanya.

"That built up to the death of Abacha and the coming of Abdulsalami and then the transition program.

"They were one. But when the field was declared open for politics in the Fourth Republic, they had to choose a presidential candidate. They were all together in PDP. But some sections of the Southwest discovered that most of the people or the dominant people in the PDP were the real people who work with the military, who are against democracy, and they cannot work with them."

