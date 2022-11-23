The Labour Party standard-bearer, Peter Obi, after meeting with Christian leaders, takes the c campaign train to Ibadan

In fact, the Afenifer leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, joined the movement and rally for Obi in the southwest region on Wednesday, November 23

Pa Adebanjo urged Nigerians not to be tribalistic but encourage and support the ambition of Obi while noting he is capable of the job in Aso Rock come 2023, a development that Fani-Kayode finds funny

The leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday, November 23, graced the Labour Party presidential rally in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The party’s presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, were also present at the event, The Punch reported.

Afenifere Leader Pa Adebanjo campaigns for Peter Obi in Ibadan on Wednesday, November 23. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Adebanjo, who addressed the crowd briefly in Yoruba, urged them to not allow tribalism to influence their vote in the 2023 presidential election.

“To those saying this one is Igbo, that one is Yoruba, the talk of president in Nigeria is not a talk of the Igbo or Yoruba but the talk of entire Nigeria,” he said.

Watch the video of Pa Adebanjo below:

APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode reacts

Meanwhile, a chieftain of teh ruling All progressives Congress, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode reacted to the development.

He took to his Twitter page and tweeted:

"A pitiful show for Peter Obi in Ibadan today.

"Truly pitiful.

"It was not a rally: it was a joke.

"Out of respect for our reverred father Baba Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere, who graced the gathering with his respected prescence, I will say no more than that."

