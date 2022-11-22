Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has shared his own understanding of Governor Nyesom Wike's promises made to Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Atiku Abubakar's strong supporter and PDP chieftain, Omokri noted that such promises were a plot to their failure

Meanwhile, the Rivers Governor had invited the presidential hopefuls to his state for the commissioning of important projects carried out by his administration

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has offered an interpretation of Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike’s logistics support promise to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his counterpart of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

A large crowd of supporters trooped out to receive the Obi who arrived in Rivers state, Port Harcourt last Thursday to commission Ikoku flyover built by Wike’s administration.

Omokri reacts to Wike’s promise to Obi, Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Rivers State Government

Wike invited Obi, Kwankwaso to Rivers, shun Atiku

During the inauguration of the project, he pledged to provide the former Anambra Governor with logistics support whenever he desires to campaign in the state.

He said:

“Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you.

“I know you as a person, you have all the criteria, you have all the characteristics to lead this country, you have it. Nobody can deny that.”

Wike made similar promise to Kwankwaso during the latter’s inauguration of the Mgbutanwo Internal roads in the Emohua Local Government Area of Port Harcourt; Rivers State on Monday.

Wike stated:

“I have known you and I know you are a man of integrity so I want to say that whenever you want to campaign in Rivers State, I will provide you with all your logistics, just let me know when you want to come.”

Reno analysed the promise made by Wike to Obi and Kwankwaso

Analysing Wike’s pledge to the two flag bearers, tableshaker said it was the River Governor’s way of saying they’ll lose in the 2033 polls, assisting them to lose well, The Nation reported.

His tweet on his Twitter page was particularly directed at the ‘Obidients’ who he noted regarded Wike’s promise of ‘logistical support’ to their principal as an endorsement.

Reno tweeted:

“I hope Obidients, who were celebrating Wike’s promise of ‘logistical support’ to Obi as an endorsement, heard what Wike told Kwankwaso yesterday. He gave the same promise of ‘logistical support’. Another way of saying ‘you will lose’ so I will help you lose well! #TableShaker.”

