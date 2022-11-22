Rabiu Kwankwaso has opined that it will be impossible for the PDP to win the 2023 elections if it loses Lagos, Rivers, and Kano

For the NNPP's presidential candidate, the PDP is out of touch with these major states, hence his position

Kwankwaso noted that this is the same thing the Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, has been saying for a while

Emohua LGA, Rivers - If the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot claim Lagos, Rivers, and Kano in the 2023 polls, then they should forget about defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came from the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Monday, November 20, The Nation reports.

Atiku belives the PDP has a long way to go with Lagos, Kano, Rivers (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

Kwankwaso, during the commissioning of the Mgbuitanwo internal roads in Emohua local government area, Rivers, wondered how the PDP plans to win the coming elections when the oil-reach state, Lagos and Kano, are far from its reach, Channels TV reports.

In what sounded like an echo of Governor Nyesom Wike's position on the chances of the PDP during the polls, Kwankwaso said:

“We have seen people in my former party that whatever they want is ticket. They are ready to do anything to have a ticket. I can tell you as governor Wike has been saying, any party that cannot control two of the three states of Kano, Lagos, and Rivers has been saying it and people are not taking note of it.

“By now with Kwankwaso out of that party, Wike is still struggling to be there or not to be there, somehow things are moving. Certainly, Lagos is not their own, one begins to wonder where they will get their votes to win the election of 2023."

Atiku in big trouble as Kwankwaso vows not to step down for him

Kwankwaso had vowed not to step down for Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming presidential election.

Kwankwaso made this known while speaking at a meeting with the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), which took place in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

He said:

“Now, people are concocting the story that I am going to step down for them or that I am going to withdraw for them. Why did they allow me to go? What happened at that time or was it still an issue in the party?”

