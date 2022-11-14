Former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has disclosed that the crisis in the PDP is not about the G5 governors and Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate

Omokri maintained that the crisis is between the aggrieved governors and the national chairman of the party (PDP)

According to Omokri, the crisis rocking the party will be solved constitutionally while expressing optimism that common ground would be founded between the governors and the party's leadership

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an ex-aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, has shed more light on the crisis rocking the opposition party.

Speaking on Arise TV over the weekend, November 12, Omokri insisted that the crisis rocking the PDP is not about the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, versus the aggrieved governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

G5 Governors have no issue with Atiku, Omokri says

What is the latest about PDP crisis

However, Omokri said the crisis is between the governors and the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Recall that the PDP has plunged into crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate after its primary in May.

Atiku's emergence concentrated all the leadership power of power in the northern bloc, and this has fueled more division within the party.

The aggrieved governors included Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu, Abia's Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

The G5 governors have been consistent in the demands for the resignation of Ayu, who had promised on the eve of the PDP primary that he would resign if the region produced a northern presidential candidate.

But Omokri said the crisis would be resolved constitutionally, a position which has been rejected by the aggrieved governors when it was first mentioned by Atiku Abubakar.

