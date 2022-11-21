Peter Obi continues to get the support of most Nigerian entertainers ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The latest thespian to join the train is a veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer, Mr. Tony Umez

Lagos - Veteran Nigerian actor, Tony Umez, has endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the upcoming presidential election in February 2023.

Umez made known his choice in an interview with BBC, adding that he would vote for the former Anambra state governor in next year's polls.

Giving reasons for the endorsement, the Nigerian actor said the Labour Party candidate has always been saying the right things and has done the right things in the past.

His words:

“Some think it’s their birthright to rule. I don’t know where that [came from]. If I would vote tomorrow, I’d vote for Peter Obi.

“I’m not saying he’s a good man. But he’s saying the right things and has done the right things.

“There is much rage right now. Nigeria is blessed with great human and natural resources but we’ve not been blessed with good leadership.

“The young ones are angry about how things turned out. There are some people that have been thrown up that I feel are not credible enough to rule us.

“Poverty has been so weaponised, people sell their votes. I think if you’re part of a problem, you can’t be part of the solution.”

He criticized the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, while denouncing what he called “sit-tight rulership” in Africa.

He said:

“The people you saw when you were much younger are still same people in leadership today; there’s this sit-tight-ism in Africa.

”Looking at this present government by all these indices, how would you grade this government? For me, sub-zero.

“Maybe they’ve done some things. But whatever you do that doesn’t impact positively on the citizenry, it’s nonsense.”

2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorses Peter Obi, says it’s our turn

In a related development, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has officially endorsed the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the 2023 general elections.

The Igbo body, which stated this in a statement on Sunday, November 20 by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, noted that the Labour Party’s candidate had filled what could have been a sad gap if he had not been on the ballot.

Nnamdi Kanu: Nollywood actress warns against continued detention of IPOB leader

On her part, veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has warned against the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Edochie who has been a vocal supporter of the IPOB leader, said in a social media post that Nigeria will never know peace if Kanu continues to be detained by federal authorities.

She also said no southeast person will not win the presidency unless Kanu is released from custody.

Elder statesman Mbazulike Amechi dies at 93

Meanwhile, Mbazulike Amechi, the first aviation minister and strong member of the Zikist movement, recently passed away.

The elder statesman died at the age of 93 on Tuesday morning, November 1 in his hometown at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government of Anambra state.

Months before his death, Amechi led some Igbo elders to Aso Rock to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to make case for the release of Kanu.

