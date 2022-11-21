Rita Edochie has called on federal authorities to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra

Edochie, a veteran Nollywood actress made the call in a social media post on Monday, November 21

She stated that the southeast won't be able to achieve its presidential ambition if Kanu remains in detention

Instagram - Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has warned against the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Edochie who has been a vocal supporter of the IPOB leader, said in a social media post that Nigeria will never know peace if Kanu continues to be detained by federal authorities.

Rita Edochie openly campaigned for Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in 2019.

Source: Instagram

Kanu has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest and extradition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021.

The IPOB leader is on trial for treasonable felony

Edochie wrote on Instagram:

“The continuous detention of mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu will keep dividing Nigeria. So long as Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is still being detained, Nigeria will never know peace. Ndi Igbo I laugh, ndi Igbo wake up. Onye Igbo can never smell presidency without Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu.

“It is a spiritual thing. Fight for your own first and God will finish the battle. Ndi Igbo let nothing happen to our great brother Nnamdi Kanu because it’s going to be our worst experience. Chukwu okike abiama is waiting for Ndi Igbo to act. God is not sleeping.”

Federal High Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20billion suit against Malami

In a related development, Premium Times newspaper reports that the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, November 18 struck out a N20billion suit filed by Kanu against the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had filed the suit to demand N20 billion damages for his illegal rendition from Kenya to continue facing his terrorism and treasonable felony charges in June last year.

I’ll dialogue with IPOB, others, Bola Tinubu assures Ndigbo

In a related development, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his government will discuss with all agitating groups to address their grievances in search of a peaceful resolution if elected.

Tinubu made the comment in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Thursday, November 17 during an interactive session with trade associations and the private sector in the southeast region.

He said his government will also establish industrial hubs across the nation as well as modernise existing ones to put the country on path of industrial growth.

Elder statesman Mbazulike Amechi dies at 93

Meanwhile, Mbazulike Amechi, the first aviation minister and strong member of the Zikist movement, recently passed away.

The elder statesman died at the age of 93 on Tuesday morning, November 1 in his hometown at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government of Anambra state.

Months before his death, Amechi led some Igbo elders to Aso Rock to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to make case for the release of Kanu.

