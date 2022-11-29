The PDP has vowed that it is not going to leave any stone unturned as it prepares for the 2023 general elections

For the PDP, if begging the aggrieved members will bring peace and victory eventually, it will do it

This submission was made known to journalists by Governor Udom Emmanuel during his chat with them on Monday, November 28

With the 2023 elections just months away, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fine-tuning its plans to reconcile all its aggrieved members and forge ahead as a united force.

This was what Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom revealed during his interview with ThisDay on Monday, November 28.

Governor Emmanuel said the PDP will beg its aggrieved members (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Taking cognisance of the fact that every vote counts in a national election, Governor Emmanuel noted that everyone in the PDP at this crucial time is important, much more the bigwigs capable of pulling strings.

The southeast governor acknowledged that the opposition party, being the biggest political platform in Africa, is sure to experience grievances, mistakes, and struggles as it is doing now.

However, Emmanuel who doubles as the chairman of the PDP'S presidential campaign council stated that having learnt from its mistakes, the party will make efforts to appease aggrieved members (such as Governors Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Ikpeazu, and Ugwuanyi).

He even said that the PDP is ready to beg such chieftains in the name of making peace for common good.

His words:

“Every single person is important in politics, not to talk of when you’re talking about very big men. Small men like us will go and prostrate ourselves before them: please oh, big men, don’t let us down. I’m into this game to win. I don’t think anybody will get to this point and be doing permutation. What kind of permutation?

“But they are not unhappy with me as Udom Emmanuel. Did they tell you they were unhappy with the party? Four of them are candidates of the party. They hold tickets of the party. They’re members of the party; you are getting it wrong.

“Even spoons and plates hit themselves and create a lot of noise; that doesn’t mean they’ve broken. It doesn’t mean they’ve broken. I think that is the situation here. For the fact that people are unhappy, it is inevitable, definitely inevitable, with a large party like PDP. It is the largest party in the whole of Africa..."

