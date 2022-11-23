The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has dispelled allegations linking him to the legal travails of the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Senator Bassey Akpan.

The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission is currently prosecuting Albert over alleged graft, and a judgement is being expected a few days from now.

Governor Emmanuel, while reacting to the speculation that he was behind Albert’s travails, said he knew nothing about the corruption case as the anti-craft agency was only doing its vested duties.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of two new Airbus-A320-200 Aircraft to boost the fleet of the state-owned airline, Ibom Air, at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel urged the blackmailers to face their cases and sort out themselves, adding that he came for governance and would focus on bringing dividends and benefits to his people.

He disclosed he had received calls lately from friends and associates on the insinuations that he was trying to jail a governorship candidate.

“I’m reading on the internet; some candidates of some parties are saying the governor wants to imprison them.

“It is total lies because I’m not that type of a governor. I don’t even know the facts of the cases they have with the EFCC.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“These are cases that started even before I became the governor. Let people stop blackmail and face their lives. People are just out to blackmail people.

“I entered Abuja, everybody was calling me saying ‘this candidate say you want to imprison him.’

“This matter came even before I became the governor. I don’t know the fact of the case, I’m not a Judge, I don’t know anything. These people have cases with the EFCC, let them go and sort out their cases and just leave blackmail and propaganda.

“We came here to govern, we have an account, we’re servants of God, Let that propaganda stop. Enough of that.

Source: Legit.ng