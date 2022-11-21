The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been condemned for his recent attack on the vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa.

The chief economic adviser to the Delta state government, Kingsley Emu, said Tinubu's description of Lagos state as an example of development is laughable.

The attack on Okowa by some leaders of the APC has not gone down well with the Delta state government. Photo: Ifeanyi Okowa

Reacting to Tinubu, Adams Oshiomhole and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege's disparaging comments about Okowa over the weekend, Emu urged the former Lagos governor to tell the world how he managed the state's money.

He also urged Tinubu to tell Nigerians how much he collects from the coffers of the Lagos state government as godfather monthly.

His words:

“Tinubu, who has become a slurring human contraption castigated Governor Okowa and abused Warri. He pointed at Lagos as a place that has benefitted from development.

“Tinubu’s idea of Lagos is about a few places that the government of Nigeria built up many years ago. Lagos is not only about Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and other such lush locations. Tinubu’s Lagos is the world’s dirtiest city."

Omo-Agege not focused on his agenda

Addressing Ovie Omo-Agege who called Okowa Judas Iscariot, Emu described the governorship candidate for Delta state as someone who is not focused.

He also alleged that Omo-Agege failed to tell the rally what his agenda for the people is,

His words:

“Should Omo-Agege call somebody a Judas? Omo-Agege, who betrayed the whole of southern Nigeria by working and voting for the candidacy of Alhaji Lawan, the Senate President at APC’s Presidential Convention?

“Omo-Agege, who betrayed his greatest political benefactor, Great Ogboru, Omo-Agege who betrayed his old benefactor, James Ibori, and who betrayed Urhobo people in 2007 when they voted for Ogboru?"

