Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has confirmed that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, is intelligent

The PDP chieftain made the confirmation after claiming to have visited the Chicago state university, Bola Tinubu's alma mater

Omokri said the institution confirmed that Tinubu is one of the most intelligent students of the university

Reno Omokri, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has confirmed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is intelligent.

Omokri made the confirmation on his Twitter page after visiting Chicago State University, the alma mater of the APC flagbearer.

Omokri confirmed Tinubu is intelligent Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan said he visited the institution to confirm if the former governor of Lagos state truly attended the institution as he had claimed in his resume.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, Reno Omokri, 2023 Election, PDP

Omokri revealed that the management of the institution confirmed to him that Tinubu is an alumnus of the Chicago state university and that he is one of the intelligent students that the school had produced.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His statement reads in part:

"It is not true that he (Tinubu) did not attend Chicago State University. I physically went to Chicago. He attended and graduated. Tinubu was actually quite intelligent and studious, according to them."

Omokri is a prominent chieftain of the PDP who has been selling the opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, since his emergence as the flagbearer of the umbrella party.

The PDP leader made the comment while putting aside the earlier criticism he had made against the former governor of Lagos state.

See his Tweet below:

Death strikes again as Tinubu's in-law and Lagos commissioner loses husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in 2023 presidential, has been thrown into another mourning as he lost his husband-in-law to the cold hands of death.

Kolapo Akande is the husband to Oluremi Tinubu and Lagos commissioner for commerce, industry and cooperatives, Lola Akande.

Kolapo's death will be the third in a roll within the APC family in Lagos since Tuesday when Tinubu flagged off his presidential campaign in Jos.

Source: Legit.ng