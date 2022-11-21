APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has once again entered the bad books of the main opposition party, PDP

FCT, Abuja - The build-up of the 2023 general election is becoming more intense as Nigeria approaches the penultimate month of the presidential polls.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again hit out at the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu was alleged to have berated Atiku's profile and accusing him of having a friction with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. Photo: Dino Melaye, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a statement, the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee criticised Tinubu for his comment on Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Tinubu was said to have aimed a dig at Atiku during his campaign in Warri, the Delta state capital.

Tinubu was accused of criticising Atiku's profile and accusing of publicly having friction with former President Olusegun Obasanjo while the former was the vice president to the then-leader.

Tinubu was quoted saying:

"When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public. They were telling us how they spent PTF money to buy cars for their girlfriends. Do they have shame?" Tinubu asked the mammoth crowd in Warri."

PDP responds to Tinubu's antics

Reacting to this statement, Senator Dino Melaye, spokesperson of the PDP campaign committee, said the APC presidential candidate is a betrayer.

He said:

"In a fit of temporary coherence, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, as usual departed from issues and devoted his limited attention to His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, who must be giving him nightmares on the 2023 presidential election.

"According to the APC presidential candidate, Atiku 'fought' Obasanjo while in office. We owe him deep gratitude that Tinubu recalled this fine attribute of Atiku Abubakar, who while he served as the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria defended the constitution and deepened Nigeria's democracy.

"It is not a surprise that Tinubu would castigate a man who defended the rule of law. A man who is running from the law on many fronts cannot see merit in defending the rule of law."

Dino went further to reel out the antecedent of Tinubu while he was governor of Lagos state and how he had friction with his deputies, Mrs Kofo Akereke-Bucknor, and Femi Pedro, who both served under him in his two different tenures as governor of Lagos state.

He said:

"The removal of Tinubu's first deputy governor from office was a gross betrayal of Afenifere, who had nominated the former deputy governor as part of the group's understanding for supporting Tinubu's election as governor of Lagos State. This conduct is proof that Tinubu cannot be trusted with power."

