The decision of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket is still suffering criticism

Most Reverend Mathew Ndagoso of the Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese said a political party with such ideology must suffer the consequences

He told Christians that a party that does not encourage the principle of fairness, unity and equity should not be voted for

Kaduna, Kaduna - Most Reverend Mathew Ndagoso of the Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese has urged Christians not to vote the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election over their decision to field a Muslim-Muslim candidate.

As reported by Channels TV, the cleric said a decision to field same-faith ticket works against the principle of fairness, unity and equity in a broad society like Nigeria.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) sparked a serious controversy when it announced a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 general election.

He stated this on Monday, November 21 in Kaduna while stressing that religion plays a key role in a socio-political space and must be adopted by any political party or politician in Nigeria.

He further revealed that a political party that is not sensitive to the importance of religion in a socio-political clime will suffer the consequences of such high level ignorance.

Reverend Ndagoso noted that no Christian should go to the poll and cast their vote for a party that care less about the country but about themselves.

Reverend Ndagoso calls for tightened security for 2023 polls

The cleric in his interaction with pressmen also opened up on the state of insecurity in some parts of the country.

He stated that the state of insecurity in the country pose a major threat to the crucial 2023 general elections.

Reverend Ndagoso urged security agencies and the presidency to intensify safety precautions and security arrangements for electorates and properties across the federation.

