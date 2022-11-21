Nigerians have been assured that all the underage citizens found on the voter register will be deleted before the 2023 general elections

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the Independent National Electoral Commission's director of voter education and publicity

Victor Aluko said that only those who have attained the legal voting age will be allowed to vote on the days of the election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that underage Nigerians will not be allowed to participate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The commission also assured Nigerians that the voters' register will be cleaned up before the election in 2023.

INEC has promised to clean up the voter register before the 2023 general election.

Speaking on Channels Television on Sunday, November 20, INEC's director of voter education and publicity, Victor Aluko, said that all persons who are yet to attain the legal age of voting will not be allowed to be part of the election.

His words:

“I assure you that the register will be cleaned up completely and no underage voter will vote in 2023. After we finish with the claims and objections on Friday, we will be taking in again for further claims based on the complaints of the people.

“That is why it is important that persons who noticed any issue at all with the register should complain through the right channels where they can be documented."

Many Nigerians have taken to various mediums to raise inquiries about the number of underage voters found on the INEC's voters' register online.

However, Aluko assured that after collating complaints, the commission's revision officers at various levels will work on the data to ensure that only those eligible will be found on the register.

He said:

“If you complain and you do not let us know that complaint, then how do we work on the complaints?

“That is why I’m saying we take in the register and then we work on the register, and at the end of the day, we have a very clean register as we prepare for the general election.

“And I’m assuring you that no underage person will come to our polling units to come and vote on election day.”

