Nigerians across the country have been urged to ensure that they support and vote for Peter Obi in the forthcoming election

The call was made by a former presidential aspirant, Charles Udeogaranya, in a statement issued on Sunday, November 20

Udeogaranya called on eligible Nigerian voters to ensure that they use the 2023 election to kick the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party out of power

A former presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections, Charles Udeogaranya, has issued a warning to those who intend not to vote for Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

Vanguard reports that Udeogaranya said that Nigerians should be ready to live in abject poverty and hardship should they fail to elect Obi at the 2023 presidential poll.

Nigerians have been warned against throwing the nation and its people into abject penury. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Udeogaranya's warning followed the recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor.

The report which was released about 72 hours before the former APC chieftain's warning said that Nigeria's status on the poverty index exceeds the World Bank projection on Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also warned Nigerian voters who appear not to be interested in electing a credible leader seriously to rethink about imminent severe sufferings and poverty-related deaths that will envelop the country.

Nigerians urged not to vote APC or PDP

Udeogaranya in addition to his warning urged Nigerians to jettison candidates of the APC and other opposition parties including the Democratic Party (PDP) during the poll.

His words:

'If we do not walk away from APC and PDP presidential candidates, they will walk 99.9 percentage of us into abject poverty with severe suffering”.

Confusion as Peter Obi speaks on what Nigeria can do with borrowed funds

Peter Obi said that he is not totally against taking loans or borrowing funds from other countries and international agencies in Nigeria.

The Labour Party's presidential candidate said his concern is when the funds borrowed are not directed into the proper channels that would bring growth or productivity.

According to Obi, there is a need for Nigeria as a nation to cut down on the cost of governance and invest more in regenerative projects that will benefit the people.

"Some people, nobody has seen those who went to school with them," Peter Obi chides top politician, others

Peter Obi, a 2023 presidential candidate said that his age and educational qualification are known to the public.

Obi made this statement while commissioning the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, River state.

The former Anambra state governor said Nigerians are yet to know the essential details of some other presidential candidates contesting the 2023 race.

Source: Legit.ng