The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has spoken on his recent meeting with Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministry

Obi on Sunday, November 20, said he felt blessed to listen to Pastor Pastor Ibiyeomie's preaching on godliness, diligence, and productiveness

The southeast politician noted that these are the same values he stands for and advocates always

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has disclosed how blessed and enriched he was to have met Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry in Port Harcourt, Rivers recently.

Via his Facebook page on Sunday, November 20, Obi stated that it was a rare privilege to listen to Pastor Ibiyeomie preach on godliness, diligence, and productiveness.

Obi and Pastor David Ibiyeomie met in Port Harcourt recently (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

According to the Anambra former governor, these are values he always advocates for.

Obi wrote on Facebook:

"Always a pleasure to meet and share quiet moments with my friend and brother, Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry PH.

"It was a rare privilege listening to you minister on Godliness, diligence, and productiveness; three core values that I advocate for.

"Thanks for the graciousness, counsel, and above all, constant prayers. God bless you."

2023: Mammoth crowd as ‘Obidients’ receive Peter Obi in Port Harcourt

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi had arrived in Rivers state, Port Harcourt to commission an important project done by Governor Nyesom Wike's administration.

On Thursday, November 17, the Ikoku Flyover will be inaugurated by Obi.

A large crowd welcomes Obi in Port Harcourt

Nkpolu-Oroworokwo (Ikoku) Flyover, constructed by Rivers State Government will be Inaugurated today, 17 November, 2022 at 10 a.m. by His Excellency, Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of Labour Party, at the invitation of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike.

A large crowd of supporters trooped out to receive Obi in Rivers.

2023: Peter Obi’s ambition shaky as Rivers LP candidate blasts ex-gov over alleged trade-off with Wike, Ortom

Obi was under fire over his alleged deal with the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Various party stakeholders, including governorship candidates in some states and other candidates for the 2023 general election, are currently displeased with Obi over the said deal.

Source: Legit.ng