Port Harcourt - The aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said that their loyalty to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is unshaken.

Speaking at the flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign in Rivers state, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state said the aggrieved governors known as G5, are supporting Wike because of justice, fairness and equity.

G5 Governors reveal why they are following Wike Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

This is according to a video shared by Channels Television on its Twitter page on Saturday, November 19.

The aggrieved governors of the PDP are led by Nyesom, others include Ortom himself, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu

Ortom extolled Wike, noting that the Rivers governor is the man who believes in the virtues he had mentioned, they, therefore, chose to follow him.

The Benue governor claimed that he was the first northern governor that said the presidency should go to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

What actually happen at PDP primary

Speaking on the PDP presidential primary that brought in the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of the opposition party, he said:

"The governor of Rivers state contested, it was said that he (Wike) lost but some of us believe that he was the right person to unite, to bring us together and to ensure equity, fairness and justice for Nigerians."

See the video below:

