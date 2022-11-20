APC has accused ThisDay of reporting fake news about Bola Tinubu and his late distanced in-law, Kolapo Akande

APC PCC said Akande is a respected medical doctor and a husband to a commissioner in Lagos, Lola Akande

But ThisDay linked the deceased to the drug case against Bola Tinubu, relying on a tweet by one David Hundeyin, who have declared himself as supporter of Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), has accused a Nigerian newspaper, ThisDay, of reporting fake news, about its candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his distance in-law, Kolapo Akande, who died last week.

The APC PCC, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, said the deceased was a respected medical doctor and husband to Lola Akande, a Lagos commissioner while demanding an apology from the newspaper company.

APC PCC accuses ThisDay of reporting fake news about Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Who publishes fake news about Tinubu, APC, 2023 Election

The statement, which was signed by Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity of the council, maintained that ThisDay report denigrated Akande and Tinubu, for saying that they were both involved in the drug trade.

Onanuga said the paper does not respect the dead by painting him as a drug lord and 'lived under the radar'.

The APC PCC informed ThisDay that Kolapo was a house of representative candidate of the Accord Party some years back.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, 2023 Election

But ThisDay in its pursuit of "jaundiced, cash and-carry journalism", said Kolapo was the same Muezz Akande in the alleged 30-year-old investigation of drug case against Bola Tinubu in the United States.

The statement reads in part:

"ThisDay wrote a mere fiction and had relied on a false tweet by one David Hundeyin, a hatchet writer and so-called investigative journalist, who has identified himself as a Peter Obi supporter."

