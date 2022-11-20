Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has received a new boost to the poll from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's kinsmen

The group under the aegis of CNPDN had earlier urged Jonathan to contest in the APC presidential primary, but declined the proposal after making consultations

Speaking on Sunday, the kinsmen said they will not sit back and not participate in the 2023 election process, thus, they see Tinubu as the best option in the race

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan's kinsmen and major supporters have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The group, under the aegis of citizens network for peace and development in Nigeria (CNPDN). at a media briefing on Sunday, November 20, in Abuja, made the announcement, The Nation reported.

They said since ex-President Jonathan had refused to join the race despite their push, the right thing for them was to support the APC presidential flagbearer, citing his structure and capacity to win the election, aside from being a southerner.

Who is Jonathan supporting for president in 2023 election?

Recall that the CNPDN openly called on President Jonathan to join the 2023 presidential race under the APC platform.

The group had also urged some prominent southern leaders to persuade Jonathan to pitch his tent with the APC.

Jonathan then promised to consult widely but later declined to participate before Bola Tinubu won the APC presidential ticket.

The CNPDN national secretary, Francis Wainwei, from Bayelsa state, told journalists in Abuja that being patriotic citizens, they would not sit back without participating in the country's electoral process.

His statement reads in part:

“We consider it as very important and necessary because Nigeria needs a truly visionary, competent and detribalized leader to enthrone a more united, peaceful and prosperous nation."

