Bola Tinubu will be having his first media chat on Wednesday with veteran journalist, Kadaria Ahmed

However, the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS), a media wing of the APC presidential campaign council, who shared the information, did not disclose the time and venue for the interview

Tinubu has been criticised for not speaking with the media since the campaign stated, rather, the presidential candidate has been speaking to groups and organisations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will be appearing for the first media interview with veteran journalist, Kadaria Ahmed.

This was confirmed by the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS), a wing of the APC presidential campaign council on its social media page.

Tinubu sets for a first media interview Photo Credit: Tinubu/Shettima Media Support

Source: Twitter

According to TMS, the interview will be held on Wednesday, November 23 but the group did not disclose the time and venue of the interview.

Latest about Tinubu's interview, APC, 2023 Election

Before now, the APC presidential candidates have been criticised for shunning interviews with media outlets.

He has also been condemned for shunning presidential debates following his non-appearance at a town hall interactive session organised for presidential candidates by Arise TV.

Reacting to the criticism, the APC presidential campaign council said it has scheduled its activities and the time of the town hall meeting clash with the time its candidate will be meeting with some farmers in Niger state.

When will Tinubu appear for media interview, presidential debate

Tinubu later met with the farmers the following day where he was endorsed by the popular Miyetti Allah and other farmers' associations in the northern part of Nigeria

The statement reads:

"Bola Tinubu will be interviewed by Kadaria Ahmed on 23rd November 2023."

