Barr. Olubiyi Oladipupo Otegbeye says his governorship ambition under the ADC in Ogun state ahead of the 2023 polls is on course

The ADC governorship candidate has also described his political ambition ahead of the elections as divine providence

He also lamented the suffering of Yewa-Awori people under the incumbent administration in the state

United Kingdom - Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Ogun state, a frontline governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Barr. Olubiyi Oladipupo Otegbeye, has said divine providence favours a candidate from the Yewa-Awori extraction, hence the need to work for him.

Otegbeye also called on his kinsmen in diaspora to come together and be united behind him for the task ahead.

He made the comment at the 10th anniversary Gala night of Ilaro Descendant Union UK & Ireland which held at the weekend.

The ADC governorship candidate was represented at the occasion by his wife, Mrs. Roli Otegbeye. Photo credit: ADC Ogun

The ADC governorship candidate, who was represented at the occasion by his wife, Mrs. Roli Otegbeye, said the support for his ambition since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published his name as candidate has been massive, even from other zones in Ogun state.

A statement released on Sunday, November 20 by the Barrister Biyi Otegbeye media office, titled: "Ogun 2023: A Clarion call to Yewa Awori in Diaspora" quoted him as saying:

“I OLUBIYI OLADIPUPO ADISA OTEGBEYE a descendant of Ilaro remain the only candidate of Yewa Awori extraction on ballot for the governorship election in 2023.

“Since INEC published my name on September 4, 2022; happenings in Yewa-Awori land have shown that our people are truly ready to make sure that one of us is elected governor.

“I have a compelling reason to believe this due to the enthusiasm and uncommon zeal that greeted my emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“The support from our people back home have been phenomenal to the point that people from other zones who hitherto thought Yewa-Awori could not unite now have a change of mind.

“I cannot pretend that all is well even with this unprecedented scenario! Quite a handful of our people still think we are not ready and should wait till 2027! The logic of their position is frightening! I can only respond with a few rhetorical questions.

“Why not 2023? Can our people endure four more years of suffering? Who knows who will be alive in 2027? Will our brothers from the Central fold their arms and concede the position to us in 2027? Will we not return to the Era of multiple candidacy in Ogun west in 2027? What prevents us from trying in 2027 if we fail to secure the slot in 2023?”

While lamenting the suffering of Yewa-Awori people under the incumbent administration in the state, Otegbeye said:

“Education is relegated and we have the highest drop out rates in Ogun state! Medicare is comatose and you will be shocked by the state of our hospitals!

“Our hitherto hardworking mothers and wives have been forced into slavery of debts because they now survive on "Gurumi"- unregulated micro loan schemes operated by loans shark syndicates.

“Our daughters and sons now face an uncertain future with glaring unemployment after working so hard to graduate from college. Bandits and kidnappers have taken over our rural towns and night life is fast disappearing. Cultism and ritual killings are now rampant!

“Our road infrastructure are all in terrible shapes or no longer motorable.

“From Ilara, Ijoun, Eggua, Oja- Odan, Ilase road to Owode, Ado Odo, Ikoga road, to Igbesa, Ejila Awori roads, Sango, Ilogbo to Oke Erinja Ilobi road, to Oke Odan , Eiyekose, Owo, Ilaro township roads and many more are all in a mess of neglect!

“I am not going to belabour us on the need to have one of us elected as the governor of Ogun state, because we all know that is not only imperative but also expedient if we truly desire to lift our people out of poverty and squalor.

“The timing of such effort must however be properly situated within the political realities of our dear Gateway state.”

The ADC candidate who paid glowing tributes on the paramount ruler of Ilaro and other traditional rulers, however, urged the Ilaro Descendant Union in UK and Ireland to rally round him as a ‘consensus’ candidate.

2023: Gov Abiodun accused of bullying Awori Obas against Otegbeye

Recall that the ADC in Ogun recently accused the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, of entrenching the culture of intimidation and intolerance in the state ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

The party specifically accused the governor of intimidating Awori Obas from meeting the ADC governorship candidate as earlier scheduled.

In a statement released Friday morning, November 4 to newsmen and signed by Senator Iyabode Anisulowo, on behalf of the stakeholders and leaders of ADC in Ogun said well meaning citizens of the state are disturbed by recent events happening around them.

Ogun 2023: Amosun's support for Otegbeye against Abiodun commendable - ADC chieftain

On his part, a chieftain of the ADC and popular social commentator, Chief Olawale Adebajo, has commended the former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for declaring support for the party's governorship candidate, Otegbeye.

Amosun, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress recently expressed his support for Otegbeye while speaking on BBC Yoruba.

Chief Adebayo described Amosun's move as patriotic, adding that Otegbeye is an accomplished lawyer and a successful chartered insurer with a Masters Degree in finance management.

