PSG and Aston Villa will meet in the UEFA Super Cup final at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on August 12, 2026

Opta's supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations to generate its prediction for the curtain-raiser of the 2026/27 European season

The match carries a special subplot for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and defender Lucas Digne, who recently left PSG

Paris Saint-Germain will face Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, with kick-off scheduled for 7 PM GMT (8 PM Nigerian time).

The match serves as the traditional curtain-raiser for the 2026/27 European football season, pitting the Champions League winners against their Europa League counterparts.

The UEFA Super Cup trophy ahead of the final between PSG and Aston Villa. Photo by Sebastian Widmann.

Source: Getty Images

PSG secured their Champions League title by beating Arsenal on penalties, while Aston Villa claimed the Europa League after beating SC Freiburg in the final, as noted by UEFA.

Supercomputer predicts UEFA Super Cup

Opta's supercomputer, via The Analyst, ran 10,000 pre-match simulations ahead of the tie. The French champions came out as winners in 45% of those simulations, compared to 29.6% for the Premier League side.

The remaining 25.4% of simulations ended level, which under current UEFA rules would send the match directly to a penalty shootout, as the governing body has abolished extra time from the competition.

PSG arrived in Salzburg as defending Super Cup holders, having come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur before winning on penalties in last year's edition.

History, however, does not favour Aston Villa's side. In the past decade, only Atletico Madrid, the Europa League holders on both occasions, have won the Super Cup, doing so twice against Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively.

Beyond the trophy, the final carries a notable subplot. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will face PSG, the club he once managed, making the occasion a reunion of sorts.

French left-back Lucas Digne, who moved to PSG from Villa in the summer transfer window, will line up against his former teammates and could earn his first major trophy with the Parisian club if they win.

Omar Artan speaks ahead of Super Cup final

Legit.ng previously reported that Omar Artan spoke ahead of officiating the UEFA Super Cup as the first non-European referee to have the honour.

Artan was denied entry into the United States for the World Cup, and UEFA compensated him by selecting him for the Super Cup final.

Source: Legit.ng