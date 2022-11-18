The NYSCGG has continued its quest of identifying youth-friendly candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections

Continuing with its tradition every election cycle, the youth group has settled for Hon. Danladi Baido in Taraba state

Baido, a popular politician in Taraba, is currently the vice chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Relations committee in the House of Reps

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Youth and Students Coalition for Good Governance (NYSCGG) has endorsed Hon. Danladi Baido as the next governor of Taraba state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Hon. Baido, the incumbent member representing Ardo-Kola, Lau and Kerim-Lamido Federal Constituency in the northeast state, is the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Members of the NYSCGG pose for a photo with Hon. Danladi Baido and his wife during the visit.

Source: Facebook

The NYSCGG endorsed the SDP candidate during a courtesy call on his Abuja residence on Wednesday, September 23 where they donated campaign materials to the Baido campaign team.

Speaking during the visit, the national president of NYSCGG, Okolie Friday noted that Hon. Baido's victory at the SDP governorship primary election in Taraba state is not by chance, accident nor coincidence.

Addressing the 54-year old politician, the NYSCGG president said:

“In our studies and analysis carried out, we discovered that you are a man of accountability, transparency, frugality and probity. We invite any Doubting Thomas to also carry out an unbiased assessment of your person.

“I wish to make it known to all that the time has come to give space for competent, credible, capable, experienced, inclusive, inspiring, visionary and a revolutionary leader a chance to lead.

“We firmly believe that you won't fail the good people of Taraba when you finally become the governor of the state state God's willing.

“We simply request that you harness all the natural resources in the state for the betterment of the people of Taraba state in particular and Nigerian in general.

“Based on the foregoing, we the members of the NYSCGG, therefore, unequivocally endorse you for the governorship of Taraba state.”

The group also donated campaign materials to the SDG governorship candidate comprising of branded shirts, posters, flyers and banners.

Responding, an excited Hon. Baido said:

“By this, I know you have been following my track record. You have been seeing all I have been doing. What you have done today has shown me that I should keep doing what I am doing, because a lot of people are watching.

“I want to thank you so much. You have really strengthened me by bring these gifts. One behalf of my family and my campaign group, I say thank you.

“I want to assure you that alongside the teeming youths of Taraba, we are working tirelessly to make sure that we change the narrative completely in Taraba. Because, what is on ground now is not what the youths are expecting.

“Be rest assured that on May 29, 2023, you will attend our inauguration.”

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

In a related development, FactCheck Initiative has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in order to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of the initiative will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

On its part, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

