Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has been accused of intimidating traditional rulers in the southwest state

The allegation was made by a prominent politician and member of the ADC in the state, by Senator Iyabode Anisulowo

The governor was accused of intimidating the monarchs by preventing them from meeting ADC governorship candidate, Biyi Otegbeye

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, of entrenching the culture of intimidation and intolerance in the state ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

The party specifically accused the governor of intimidating Awori Obas from meeting the ADC governorship candidate as earlier scheduled.

In a statement released Friday morning, November 4 to newsmen and signed by Senator Iyabode Anisulowo, on behalf of the stakeholders and leaders of ADC in Ogun said well meaning citizens of the state are disturbed by recent events happening around them.

Other ADC leaders who endorsed the statement include: Hon Muyiwa Oladipo, former Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Dele Ogunsiji, former House of Reps member, Moshood Akinyele, Hon. Tunde Sanusi, Chief Wole Elegbede, Omooba Tosin Adeluyi, Raheem Ajayi and Bolaji Adeniji.

The former minister of education alleged that Governor Abiodun ensured the aborted visit of Barrister Biyi Otegbeye, the ADC gubernatorial candidate to the palace of Olota of Ota, Oba Professor Abdulkabir Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun II.

She said Otegbeye had received clearance on Monday, October 31 to meet with Olota and the council of Awori Obas on Thursday, November 3 but the visit was cancelled just hours before the meeting.

Her words:

“The intimidation by the governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, that led to the sudden cancellation of the planned visit of Barrister Biyi Otegbeye, the gubernatorial candidate of ADC to the council of Awori Obas which was scheduled for Thursday, is shameful.

“It is sad that our revered traditional institution which is the custodian of our culture and values is being trampled upon by Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

“Whereas, Thursday 3rd November, 2022 had been fixed by the Council of Awori Obas to meet with Barrister Biyi Otegbeye, the event was billed to hold as many of the Obas were excited and ready to meet at the Olota of Ota Palace.

“It was therefore shocking when Otegbeye received communication, very late on Wednesday, from the palace that the event is cancelled; for no justifiable reasons.

“We smelled a rat and from our findings and reliable information that is not controvertible, it was discovered that the State Government had contacted the Awori Obas not to receive Barrister Biyi Otegbeye and his entourage.

“Pray if not so, why will Obas who were all set for us suddenly become unavailable!”

Anisulowo accused Abiodun of double standard saying he was not subjected to this kind of treatment when he was seeking the supports of the Awori monarchs to become the governor.

She added:

“It is ironic that Dapo Abiodun who visited Awori Obas without let or hindrance when he was campaigning to become governor, has now turned our revered Obas to push-arounds.

“This harassment by Abiodun and his failed party is a sacrilege and a total desecration of the traditional institution.

“It’s even worse that he decided to wield such draconian powers on Ogun West by preventing Yewa-Awori monarchs from receiving their own son on their land. This is pathologically hypocritical and a double standard.

“We hereby use this medium to state emphatically that we will not tolerate this descent into autocratic rule and anarchy in Ogun state. Our state is not a banana republic.”

