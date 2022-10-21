Senator Ibikunle Amosun's declaration of support for the Ogun governorship candidate of ADC, Barrister Biyi Otegbeye continues to generate reactions

A chieftain of the ADC, Chief Olawale Adebajo says the former governor's action is patriotic and commendable

Adebajo further stated that Amosun has shown an uncommon consistency in his political actions and choices in recent times

Abeokuta - A chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and popular social commentator, Chief Olawale Adebajo, has commended the former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for declaring support for the governorship candidate of ADC, Barrister Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently expressed his support for Otegbeye while speaking on BBC Yoruba.

Governor Abiodun had reacted to Amosun's political stance saying it won't deter him ahead of the polls. Photo credit: @dabiodunMFR

The support for opposition governorship candidate has, however generated controversy and caused some panic within the APC circles.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had also reacted to Amosun's stance, saying he would not be deterred by the move.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, October 21 on the development, Chief Adebayo described Amosun's move as patriotic.

According to Adebajo, Otegbeye is an accomplished lawyer and a successful chartered insurer with a Masters Degree in finance management.

He noted that Amosun has shown an uncommon consistency and unwavering commitment to ensure the emergence of a governor of Yewa-Awori extraction.

His words:

“Since the creation of Ogun state in 1976, no one from Ogun West, which is populated by Yewa-Awori people, has been elected governor while the position has been rotated between the other two senatorial districts, Ogun East and Ogun Central.

“If discipline and dogged determination had a face, it would be Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Barrister Biyi Otegbeye. The two have shown levels of resilience, courage and persistence in their political career.

“Without doubt, Amosun has shown a great level of courage and conviction in aligning with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s unity agenda.

“Since Otegbeye’s ADC party recently suspended and expelled its presidential candidate, this move has given Otegbeye a reason to show a total support for Tinubu just as Amosu. The three chords are complete with Tinubu in the centre: Tinubu, Amosun and Otegbeye.”

Comparing the harmony between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with that of Amosun and Otegbeye, the ADC chieftain said in them Ogun people have found men of honour.

His words:

“The way Osinbajo and Buhari have managed their faith devoid of religious rancour can be likened to the chord that binds Amosun and Otegbeye.

“The former are bound by unity of faith. Same value system also binds Amosun and Otegbeye, irrespective of their actual stance. Their synergy is dynamic in its diversity.”

