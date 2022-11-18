The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has begun to stamp its presence in the domain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

In Delta state Thursday, November 17, the APC held its governorship rally led by its gubernatorial candidate Ovie Omo-Agege

During his rally, the current deputy senate president also revealed some salient facts about the failed attempt to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari

Delta, Asaba - Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy senate president of Nigeria, has revealed that he has no regrets whatsoever for stopping the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 8th assembly.

He stated this on Thursday, November 17, at his gubernatorial campaign rally in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Ovie Omo-Agege is the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Delta state and the current Deputy Senate President. Photo: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

Omo-Agege said:

“I will never regret my action to shut down the 8th Senate to stop the impeachment of President Buhari.

“Then, I was the de facto chairman of the Electoral Act, and after concluding our report, Saraki and his cohorts decided to change what we passed and sent to the House of Representatives for concurrent consideration just because they wanted to impeach President Buhari.

“So, I protested and stopped them, and the Saraki group said they had suspended me. According to my understanding of the law, they do not have the authority to suspend me.

“Our group called the parliamentary group for support of Buhari in the Senate, then made efforts to stop them, and I showed up unexpectedly and shut down the sitting to stop the impeachment of President Buhari. I’m not regretting the role I played.”

Omo-Agege reels out plans for Deltans

While speaking on his plans for the people of Delta, the APC gubernatorial candidate stated that he intends to revive the state’s socio-economic development.

He said an evaluation of the entire state clearly depicts the backwardness caused by the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the years.

He said:

“Ifeanyi Okowa’s government alone has swallowed up well over N2.8trn in seven years.”

He said the poverty rate in the state has increased while also criticising the breakdown in infrastructural development in major cities like Asaba, Warri, Abraka, Oghara, Sapele, and a host of others.

Source: Legit.ng